Ozuna, Riley spur 4-run rally in 8th, Braves top Padres

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, center, celebrates in the dugout after a home run in the first...
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, center, celebrates in the dugout after a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Marcell Ozuna homered and Austin Riley hit a tiebreaking double during a four-run rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The Braves tagged reliever Steven Wilson for Ozzie Albies’ RBI single, Ozuna’s two-run homer and Riley’s go-ahead hit.

The Padres took advantage of two errors to score four runs in the top of the eighth for a 5-2 lead. Padres starter Sean Manaea struck out 12 in seven innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

