Kim, Myers lead Padres’ hit barrage in 11-6 win over Braves
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever Will Smith, Wil Myers went deep in the sixth against Max Fried and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6.
Kim homered for the fourth time after Eric Hosmer and Myers singled against Smith to make it 7-6.
Myers added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 8-6. His 421-foot solo shot to center in the sixth gave San Diego a 4-2 lead. Kim, Hosmer and Myers each had three hits as San Diego tied a season high with 16 of them.
