Kim, Myers lead Padres’ hit barrage in 11-6 win over Braves

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies slides into second base with a double in the sixth inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies slides into second base with a double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever Will Smith, Wil Myers went deep in the sixth against Max Fried and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6.

Kim homered for the fourth time after Eric Hosmer and Myers singled against Smith to make it 7-6.

Myers added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 8-6. His 421-foot solo shot to center in the sixth gave San Diego a 4-2 lead. Kim, Hosmer and Myers each had three hits as San Diego tied a season high with 16 of them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

