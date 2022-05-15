Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Without the fog we saw Saturday, temperatures will get a bit of a head start for your Sunday, resulting in temperatures being around 5 degrees warmer today. This will put high temperatures Sunday in the upper 80s with winds south to southwest 3 to 6 mph. That warming trend will continue throughout the upcoming work week as the hottest temperatures of the season builds into the area.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the total lunar eclipse tonight, but we are hopeful there will be enough breaks in the clouds to get a good look at the total eclipse tonight between 11:29 p.m. and 12:53 a.m. Temperatures will be warmer than average with lower 80s until sunset, upper 60s at midnight for the eclipse, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

A cool front will pass through Monday night and could kick off a few scattered showers or thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and Monday night, then we can expect very day, and very warm, weather for the rest of the week. High temperature Monday will be in the lower 90s.

Tuesday through Friday are expected to be completely rain-free with temperatures well above average. Highs will be around 90 Tuesday, lower to middle 90s Wednesday and middle 90s Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to next weekend (we always are, right?), the dome of high pressure will begin to break down, so we can expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms to resume and temperatures to slowly return to average in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A weak cold front will move into Georgia-Carolina Monday evening giving us a chance for a few scattered showers Monday afternoon and into the night, but the front will stall and dissipate before passing through, so temperatures will be well above average for the upcoming week. The storm prediction center has placed the CSRA under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather with that front, impacts should remain low, with a few stronger thunderstorms possible.

A dome of high pressure now bringing near-record warmth to the southern Plain States will move east and over our area by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, meaning we can look forward to the hottest weather of 2022 so far. High temperatures for the week ahead will start in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday and reach into the middle to even upper 90s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

