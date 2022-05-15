Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and storms are possible this evening into the overnight.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the total lunar eclipse tonight, but we are hopeful there will be enough breaks in the clouds to get a good look at the total eclipse tonight between 11:29 p.m. and 12:53 a.m. Temperatures will be warmer than average with lower 80s until sunset, upper 60s at midnight for the eclipse, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

A cool front will pass through Monday night and could kick off a few isolated showers-thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk for severe weather due to the threat of strong winds gusts and large hail with storms. Highs will be hot on Monday and reach the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-12 mph.

Isolated storms could become severe Monday afternoon into Monday night. (WRDW)

Tuesday through Friday is expected to be completely rain-free with temperatures well above average as an upper-level ridge develops over the region. Highs will be around 90 Tuesday then heat up to the mid-90s Wednesday through Friday. Mornings will be in the mid to low 60s for most of the week.

Looking ahead to next weekend (we always are, right?), the dome of high pressure will begin to break down, so we can expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms to resume and temperatures to slowly return to average in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

