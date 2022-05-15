Collision in Orangeburg Co leaves one dead and three injured

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A person died in a two-vehicle crash on US-15 near Mims Lake Road on May 14.

Around 4 p.m. a GMC truck was traveling north on US-15 when a Honda Accord, traveling south made a left turn in front of the GMC, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell.

Lance Corporal Tidwell said one passenger of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured people were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol say that is all the information they have at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.