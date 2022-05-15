Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday,...
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022, will include performances by Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success. Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards will include performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.

Becky G, who released the album “Esquemas” on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII,” which topped the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.

Other acts taking the stage include Scott, who’s nominated in the dance/electronic music category, as well as Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and Grammy Awards darlings Silk Sonic.

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings, and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder
Murder trial for the man accused of killing Columbia County toddler.
Murder trial starts in slaying of Columbia County toddler

Latest News

Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after bombarding it...
Russia faces stall in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction
From Pittsburgh to Los Angeles, and Nashville, Tennessee, to Lubbock, Texas, tens of thousands...
'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies held across US in support of abortion rights
Police say they arrested 10 people and recovered 10 guns.
17 injured in mass shooting after Milwaukee Bucks game