Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the department said.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

