AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department is working a grass fire off I-520 near the Deans Bridge Road exit.

A representative with the department says about half an acre caught fire, but says there was no serious threat to the public.

A News 12 reporter is at the scene. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.