Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Summit to encourage environmental jobs and recreation in Augusta

By Craig Allison
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Outdoor Recreation and Trail Summit is in Augusta this weekend.

It’s to bring more environmental jobs to the area and get people interested in what the river region has to offer.

We caught up with organizers to get a better idea of what you can expect.

It’s a chance for people from all over the state to see what Augusta has to offer.

“The whole point of the summit is to really look at what communities are doing throughout Georgia, what we’re doing here in Augusta, to bring people together through outdoor recreation, in particular our riverwalk,” Tim Fulton, deputy director, Augusta Parks and Rec.

MORE | Red Cockaded Woodpecker is making a comeback in Hitchcock Woods

Fulton says they’ll be showing off riverwalk projects to include renovations at the Japanese Garden working with Augusta University, renovations to the 5th Street Marina with volunteers from the nearby Amazon Fulfillment Center, and working with SPLOST to complete the 5th Street Bridge pedestrian project.

All to a wide-ranging audience.

Jay Wozniak, Georgia Park, program director, Trust for Public Land said: “Whether they’re land conservation professionals, landscape architects, planners, architects, anyone who owns an outdoor store, to convene in Augusta.”

MORE | Augusta getting $3.87 million for affordable housing

The summit is also open to anyone who wants to get involved.

Fulton said: “I think throughout this country, we’ve realized that trails, and outdoor recreation opportunities, are good for the communities in numerous ways.”

Exploring the different ways trails, parks, and waterways can bring us all together. With Augusta in the spotlight.

Some of the other local groups speaking this weekend include Phinizy Swamp, Serene 18, the city of North Augusta, and more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train in Harlem
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Outdoor recreation and trial summit preview
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
MCG Period Chapter
Local medical students target period poverty
Local medical students target period poverty