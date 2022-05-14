Summit to encourage environmental jobs and recreation in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Outdoor Recreation and Trail Summit is in Augusta this weekend.

It’s to bring more environmental jobs to the area and get people interested in what the river region has to offer.

We caught up with organizers to get a better idea of what you can expect.

It’s a chance for people from all over the state to see what Augusta has to offer.

“The whole point of the summit is to really look at what communities are doing throughout Georgia, what we’re doing here in Augusta, to bring people together through outdoor recreation, in particular our riverwalk,” Tim Fulton, deputy director, Augusta Parks and Rec.

Fulton says they’ll be showing off riverwalk projects to include renovations at the Japanese Garden working with Augusta University, renovations to the 5th Street Marina with volunteers from the nearby Amazon Fulfillment Center, and working with SPLOST to complete the 5th Street Bridge pedestrian project.

All to a wide-ranging audience.

Jay Wozniak, Georgia Park, program director, Trust for Public Land said: “Whether they’re land conservation professionals, landscape architects, planners, architects, anyone who owns an outdoor store, to convene in Augusta.”

The summit is also open to anyone who wants to get involved.

Fulton said: “I think throughout this country, we’ve realized that trails, and outdoor recreation opportunities, are good for the communities in numerous ways.”

Exploring the different ways trails, parks, and waterways can bring us all together. With Augusta in the spotlight.

Some of the other local groups speaking this weekend include Phinizy Swamp, Serene 18, the city of North Augusta, and more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.