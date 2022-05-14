Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg Co investigating a deadly shooting of a six-year-old

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials from Orangeburg County say deputies are working an investigation into a late-night drive-by shooting of a child.

Deputies say the incident happened on Friday, May 13, around 11:35 p.m. when a vehicle drove past a McClain Street residence in the town of North and opened fire.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, a six-year-old child was struck and died from injuries caused during the drive-by shooting.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” he said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

