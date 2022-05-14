Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Mainly dry for the weekend, hottest weather of the season on the way next week.
By Chris Still
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend will be really nice overall with warm temperatures and a slight chance of late day thunderstorms. The warmest weather of the season is on the way for the week ahead with temperatures climbing each day and topping out in the middle to upper 90s by week’s end. Rain chances will be scarce for the next 7 days with only isolated late day and early evening thunderstorms each day.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Saturday - Partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower. High in the middle 80s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday night - A slight chance of a stray early evening shower, partly cloudy otherwise with patchy dense fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Wind from the south at 2 to 4 mph.

Sunday - Patchy fog in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High in the upper 80s. Wind from the south at 4 to 8 mph.

Extended Outlook - A weak cool front will move into Georgia-Carolina Monday evening giving us a chance for a few scattered showers Monday night, but the front will stall and dissipate before passing through, so temperatures will be well above average for the upcoming week. A dome of high pressure now bringing near record warmth to the southern Plain States will move east and over our area by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, meaning we can look forward to the hottest weather of 2022 so far. High temperatures for the week ahead will start in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday and reach into the middle to even upper 90s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train in Harlem
charles sconyers
Suspect takes stand in Columbia County toddler murder trial
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Hit-and-run crash injures 3 pedestrians on Gordon Highway

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Saturday forecast for 05/14/2022.
Morning Weather Update - Saturday, 05/14/2022
patchy fog
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Showers
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Scattered showers and storms Friday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale