Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend will be really nice overall with warm temperatures and a slight chance of late day thunderstorms. The warmest weather of the season is on the way for the week ahead with temperatures climbing each day and topping out in the middle to upper 90s by week’s end. Rain chances will be scarce for the next 7 days with only isolated late day and early evening thunderstorms each day.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Saturday - Partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower. High in the middle 80s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday night - A slight chance of a stray early evening shower, partly cloudy otherwise with patchy dense fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Wind from the south at 2 to 4 mph.

Sunday - Patchy fog in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High in the upper 80s. Wind from the south at 4 to 8 mph.

Extended Outlook - A weak cool front will move into Georgia-Carolina Monday evening giving us a chance for a few scattered showers Monday night, but the front will stall and dissipate before passing through, so temperatures will be well above average for the upcoming week. A dome of high pressure now bringing near record warmth to the southern Plain States will move east and over our area by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, meaning we can look forward to the hottest weather of 2022 so far. High temperatures for the week ahead will start in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday and reach into the middle to even upper 90s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.