Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off this morning with patchy dense fog and temps in the upper 50s to mid 60. This afternoon we stayed dry and we’ll stay dry for the rest of this evening. As we continue through the rest of this evening we’ll see a mix of clouds and temperatures falling back into the low 60s by Sunday morning.

For your Sunday patchy fog will be possible in the morning with partly sunny skies later into the afternoon. High temps are expected to reach the upper 80s and near 90 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Winds will remain from the south at 4 to 8 mph.

A weak cold front will move into Georgia-Carolina Monday evening giving us a chance for a few scattered showers Monday afternoon and into the night, but the front will stall and dissipate before passing through, so temperatures will be well above average for the upcoming week. The storm prediction center has placed the CSRA under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather with that front, impacts should remain low, with a few stronger thunderstorms possible.

Severe Risk Monday Afternoon/Night (wrdw)

A dome of high pressure now bringing near-record warmth to the southern Plain States will move east and over our area by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, meaning we can look forward to the hottest weather of 2022 so far. High temperatures for the week ahead will start in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday and reach into the middle to even upper 90s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

