Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 13, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem
Madison Cooksey
New developments on local teacher arrested in sexual battery
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks on the loss of 1 million lives from COVID-19 in the U.S. (CNN; WHITE...
Biden marks staggering loss of lives from COVID
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case