Why your blood donation today will make a difference

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been following a local blood shortage since January.

Blood donations haven’t climbed back to reach pre-pandemic levels, and as we enter summer and the shortage gets worse, local blood banks need your help.

That’s why News 12 partnered with Shepeard Blood Center to host a drive at the station, 1226 Gray Way near Costco.

It’s for kids like Courtney Elliott, a local 3-year-old recovering from leukemia, who needs blood and platelets occasionally.

This Monday, she had her regular lab work done, and her levels were critically low. But even critically low in some cases isn’t low enough in a blood shortage when our local hospitals have to ration the blood for the most serious cases. It’s a decision they hate to make and shouldn’t have to.

“The doctor told me basically he doesn’t like where her platelets are right now, but there’s really nothing he can do about it until her numbers drop more,” her mom said. “They have to be stringent. They don’t have extra anything to give out right now. He was like, ‘if I had the blood, I’d give every kid in here blood. They all need it.’”

So Courtney had to wait until today. She’s scheduled to get platelets, but her levels are the lowest they’ve ever been. She’s incredibly bruised.

And this is just one child fighting cancer; there are dozens of stories like this.

We can do something about that. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, so many regular donors got out of the habit of giving and haven’t gotten back in the habit. But this is important. Make it a routine, and that can start today.

How to help

The bloodmobile will be outside WRDW/WAGT, 1226 Gray Way, Augusta, until 6:30 p.m.

All donors will receive a free T-shirt and pizza. To sign up, visit Shepeard Blood.

If you can’t make it, you can also give blood at one of Shepeard’s donation centers:

Augusta: 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 706-737-4551

Evans: 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 706-854-1582

Aiken: 353 Fabian Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 803-643-7996

Shepeard also has several upcoming blood drives. Click on the link in each listing to make an appointment. Those drives include:

Also, the Red Cross has several upcoming blood drives planned at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta. To make an appointment, visit https://rcblood.org/3LgBC7U. The drives include:

May 31: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 22: 12:30-5:30 p.m.

July 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 16: 12:30-5:30 p.m.

