WATCH: Investigators searching for Orangeburg carjackers caught on video

An Orangeburg County carjacking was caught on video Wednesday, May 13, 2022.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies are investigating an Orangeburg carjacking caught on video on Wednesday.

“Enough is enough, I’m tired of these jokers,” Sheriff Ravenell said.

He continued, “If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming after you.”

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 the video shows when a Lexus moves in front of a residence on Shadowlawn Dr. The victim was inside their silver Toyota when two armed suspects forced him out of his car at around 4 p.m.

After the suspects got into the car, the Toyota and the Lexus drove away towards Belleville Rd.

Anyone with any information on the gunmen or incident is urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

