Top pick Travon Walker signs $37.4M rookie deal with Jaguars

Travon Walker
Travon Walker(georgiadogs.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker signed a four-year, $37.4 million rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes a $24.4 million signing bonus.

Walker’s deal is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year. Those are both standard for NFL first-round picks. Fellow first-rounder Devin Lloyd, the 27th overall selection, also signed his rookie deal with Jacksonville. He gets a four-year contract worth $12.9 million and a $6.6 million signing bonus. The Jags signed five of their seven draft picks in all, including running back Snoop Conner (fifth round), cornerback Gregory Junior (seventh) and cornerback Montaric Brown (seventh).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

