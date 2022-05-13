Top pick Travon Walker signs $37.4M rookie deal with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker signed a four-year, $37.4 million rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes a $24.4 million signing bonus.

Walker’s deal is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year. Those are both standard for NFL first-round picks. Fellow first-rounder Devin Lloyd, the 27th overall selection, also signed his rookie deal with Jacksonville. He gets a four-year contract worth $12.9 million and a $6.6 million signing bonus. The Jags signed five of their seven draft picks in all, including running back Snoop Conner (fifth round), cornerback Gregory Junior (seventh) and cornerback Montaric Brown (seventh).

