Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

This man is wanted for questioning in Augusta assault

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact...
Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1455 or 706-821-1020.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault.

The incident happened Sunday at 10th and Broad streets, according to deputies.

MORE | Jackson man arrested after woman doused with gas, threatened

Authorities released a photo of him, little further information was available.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1455 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train in Harlem
Madison Cooksey
New developments on local teacher arrested in sexual battery
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

News 12 NBC 26 partners with a local blood bank to fight shortage.
News 12 NBC 26 partners with local blood bank to fight shortage
The South Carolina Senate meets at the State House in Columbia on May 12, 2022
S.C. legislative session ends, but lawmakers will need to return
Georgia voting stickers
Ga. man challenges eligibility of 13,600 voters in Forsyth County
Ex-Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine
Former Ga. official to hand over $128,000 to end ethics saga