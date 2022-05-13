This man is wanted for questioning in Augusta assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault.

The incident happened Sunday at 10th and Broad streets, according to deputies.

Authorities released a photo of him, little further information was available.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1455 or 706-821-1020.

