S.C. legislative session ends, but lawmakers will need to return

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Time ran out for South Carolina senators as they tried to pass a bill that would restructure the University of South Carolina’s board during a frenetic final day of the 2022 General Assembly session.

Bills sent to the governor’s desk Thursday included overhauling South Carolina’s sex offender registry and setting up two weeks of early voting.

Conference committees will be needed to work out House and Senate differences on allowing taxpayer money for private school tuition.

Medical marijuana and hate crimes are now dead that the two-year General Assembly’s regular session ended.

And when the gavel fell in the House at 5 p.m. Thursday, Murrell Smith took over as Speaker from Jay Lucas.

What’s next?

Lawmakers will need to return to Columbia for a special session on some outstanding business. They also could be called back for other matters, including potential abortion legislation.

Before putting a close on the legislative session, lawmakers agreed to a sine die resolution, which outlines the reasons for which they can come back to Columbia once the regular session is over.

While this year’s agreement contained usual inclusions, such as finalizing the upcoming state budget and considering gubernatorial vetoes, it also stipulates lawmakers could be called back to take up abortion legislation, allowing for a potentially more restrictive bill to be debated if the U.S. Supreme Court opens the door for one.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said he was hopeful the ultimate Supreme Court ruling was along similar lines as the leaked draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade would be struck down, but noted it was still a leaked draft and not a final opinion.

However, he said leadership in both chambers felt it was important to have the ability to respond to a ruling in the agreement.

“We wanted to make sure that we had time for people to be heard and make sure we got it right and we have time to digest whatever the opinion is, and then we’ll do it the right way. I think that’s something that everybody, especially on our side, is interested in dealing with,” Massey told reporters Thursday.

Senate Democrats also pushed to include South Carolina’s hate crimes bill in the resolution.

The legislation, which would attach more severe penalties for violent crimes determined to be hate crimes, passed the House with bipartisan support last year but stalled on the Senate calendar without getting a floor debate this year because of Republican opposition.

Throughout the session, Democrats had been making pleas in the chamber to bring about a debate on the bill, which is named in memory of late state senator Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was one of the nine people murdered in a racist attack at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

However, senators ultimately voted to exclude the hate crimes bill from the special session resolution in a 25-20 vote, with five Republicans joining Democrats to support its inclusion. The bill’s exclusion ended any hope of further talks on this bill for this year, so it would need to be re-filed at the start of next year.

