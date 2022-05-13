Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly 2-pound redbreast sunfish.(Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.

Georgia officials said that Roberts hooked the fish on May 7 in the Satilla River near Folkston.

Native sunfish species in the Satilla River benefit from an ongoing control program that helps reduce the number of invasive flathead catfish in the area, according to the wildlife resources division.

State officials report Lester’s catch is pending a world-record tie and replaces Georgia’s previous record set back in 1998 for a fish that weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train in Harlem
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker
The White House is "strongly" considering using the Defense Production Act to address the...
Baby formula shortage: Congress vows to act
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
HHS launches website to help families find baby formula