Reading Day returns to East Aiken School of the Arts

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grade school kids at East Aiken School of the Arts got to celebrate reading and their favorite book characters for the first time in a few years.

It’s one of the many traditions put on pause by COVID. Staff says they are trying to reignite an interest in reading ahead of summer break.

“It’s a really fun day where we celebrate all things literacy and reading throughout the day with lots of fun activities,” said Melanie Starks, media specialist.

It’s the first one in three years at East Aiken School of the Arts. Things started with a parade where each class showed off a book-themed float they’d been working on for weeks.

“It’s interesting to hear the design process because some of the classes are really having a process for how they’re gonna plan and work together and create,” she said.

The school also had guests come in and read to every classroom.

After the parade, every student picked out four books to take home. The goal of this day is to make sure kids are interested in reading right before they leave for summer break.

“To get the kids excited and continue the fun and joy of reading,” said Starks.

As students watched their classmates parade down the halls. They were happy to have Reading Day back.

“It was just fun to see joy and happiness around the books and the kids’ creations,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.