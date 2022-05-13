Submit Photos/Videos
Rally held for man killed in officer-involved shooting in Aiken

By Clare Allen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family continues to demand answers 35 days after two federal officers shot and killed their loved one after a police chase.

We spoke to the family about one of their biggest questions: ‘Why are certain details missing from the incident report?’

Robert Wright would have turned 35 on May 12, and his family is still pushing for information to be released 35 days after his death.

“We need to know what happened to Robert Wright,” said Tiffany Cail, cousin. “Something dirty went down. There’s no justification for that many shots.”

Family and friends marched from Broad Street to the Federal Justice Center calling for answers after the funeral home told them Wright was shot dozens of times.

“They shot him too many times,” said Robert Wright Sr, father.

The family feels that if the police would have handled the situation differently, Wright would still be here today.

“The incident report that we received gave no indication that he fired any shots at them,” she said.

Crystal O’Brian, cousin said: “Police are held to a higher standard. You have policies and procedures in place to make sure you take offenders into custody, not to their death.”

Chantel Holmes, family member said: “It don’t make no sense that we have not heard anything from law enforcement officers. If it was justifiable, say that. It was not justifiable because y’all would have said something.”

The family is calling on the community to stand with them as they fight for answers. They say the next step is to file a lawsuit against law enforcement.

Cail said: “We need everybody to come together. We need the community. We are asking for help to get justice for Robert Wright.”

Rally held for man killed in officer-involved shooting