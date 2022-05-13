Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Local medical students target period poverty

By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s something so many of us experience every month. That’s right, we’re talking about periods.

But not everyone can afford the things they need to manage it. We met with an organization named ‘Period.’

The new chapter at MCG aims to tackle period poverty and make sure everyone has access to those products.

Tucked away in each bag is enough to get someone through at least one period. Reaching for the products we need seems like a second thought, but only for some of us.

MORE | Local college graduates are preparing for hot job market

“Not all women have access. And there is a big barrier to accessibility in this community and the United States,” said Gabriela Duchesne, MCG Period chapter, co-president.

Duchesne is heading up efforts to get the bags in bathroom cabinets across the river region. Those bags can mean the world of a difference.

Data from the Journal of Global Health Reports says 16.9 million people who menstruate are living in under-resourced areas.

MORE | ‘This is a dream’: Dental College of Georgia grads look to future

“May resort to using unsanitary measures. As well as maybe not even using them and staying at home and missing school,” she said.

A study from Proctor and Gamble found one in five U.S. girls have missed school because they didn’t have period protection. The efforts by these students won’t just stop after the bags are sent out.

“We’re also planning on going into schools and educating school children. Trying to reduce that stigma. I think a big problem about period poverty is a lot of people don’t talk about it,” sad

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train in Harlem
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Local medical students target period poverty
woodpecker
Red Cockaded Woodpecker is making a comeback in Hitchcock Woods
Dogwood Terrace Apartments
What are the public housing goals after the demolition of Dogwood?