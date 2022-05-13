Local medical students target period poverty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s something so many of us experience every month. That’s right, we’re talking about periods.

But not everyone can afford the things they need to manage it. We met with an organization named ‘Period.’

The new chapter at MCG aims to tackle period poverty and make sure everyone has access to those products.

Tucked away in each bag is enough to get someone through at least one period. Reaching for the products we need seems like a second thought, but only for some of us.

“Not all women have access. And there is a big barrier to accessibility in this community and the United States,” said Gabriela Duchesne, MCG Period chapter, co-president.

Duchesne is heading up efforts to get the bags in bathroom cabinets across the river region. Those bags can mean the world of a difference.

Data from the Journal of Global Health Reports says 16.9 million people who menstruate are living in under-resourced areas.

“May resort to using unsanitary measures. As well as maybe not even using them and staying at home and missing school,” she said.

A study from Proctor and Gamble found one in five U.S. girls have missed school because they didn’t have period protection. The efforts by these students won’t just stop after the bags are sent out.

“We’re also planning on going into schools and educating school children. Trying to reduce that stigma. I think a big problem about period poverty is a lot of people don’t talk about it,” sad

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.