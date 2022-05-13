Local high schoolers awarded Ryan Clark Memorial Scholarship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local high schoolers have been awarded money to put toward their endeavors after graduation. The recognition is in honor of Ryan Clark, a Lakeside High School grad.

Ryan was one of 32 victims in 2007′s Virginia Tech shooting, and it’s believed Ryan lost his life attempting to save someone else’s. Ryan’s mom, Letitie Clark, began a scholarship to award Columbia and Richmond County students who embody his selflessness.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Bianca Jones , Davison Fine Arts: $2,000

Gerald Elam, Jr. , Harlem High School: $1,000

Reeya Verma, Lakeside High School: $500

If you’re interested in donating to the scholarship fund, you can do so here.

