Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The jury has a verdict in a trial over the 2019 murder of a Columbia County toddler: guilty on all counts.

The jury on Friday morning began considering several charges against Charles Sconyers, an Augusta firefighter arrested in connection with the May 2019 murder of his girlfriend’s son just shy of the boy’s second birthday.

Charges being considered in the death of Lincoln DaVitte included malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Sentencing immediately followed the verdict:

Malice murder: life in prison with parole possibility

Aggravated assault: 20 years in confinement

Child cruelty: 20 years in confinement

All of the sentences are concurrent.

Even though the verdict was guilty on felony murder, those charges don’t apply when there’s a guilty verdict of malice murder.

Before the case went to the jury, the prosecution on Friday rested its rebuttal a day after Sconyers took the stand for about an hour of testimony.

A defense attorney asked Thursday if Sconyers had hurt Lincoln.

“No, sir. ... I would never ... I’d never hurt any child,” Sconyers answered.

Apparently, jurors disagreed.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

The defense continued with several witnesses including family, friends and medical professionals.

Sconyers: “Ultimately, he became my son.”

Defense attorney: “And you thought of him that way?”

Sconyers: “I thought of him that way.”

On day four of the trial, Sconyers gave an emotional testimony, breaking down what he says happened on May 1, 2019.

It started with picking Lincoln up from day care.

“He came up, and he was tearing up a little bit. I figured he was just sad because he didn’t like to leave his friends a lot,” he said.

Sconyers says they headed home. They were going to play outside when they got home. He says he opened the back door and went into the bathroom to adjust his knee brace.

“He was right behind me standing there, and I said I’d be there in a minute, and I pushed the door shut, and he took off running. A few seconds later, I hear him running, and that’s when I heard the thump,” he said.

Charles Sconyers (WRDW)

Sconyers says he heard a type of scream, and then it was quiet.

“I found him in the back laying on the back patio, and he was laying like this, and he turned his head just a little bit, and then he went out of it,” he said.

He says he stabilized his neck and called 911. He told paramedics who he was and was trying to help.

Defense attorney: “How often do you think about this?”

Sconyers: “Every day, every night, I relive it. I just wish there was something I could do. I did everything I could possibly do to help him.”

He says he would never do anything like this to anyone.or any child.”

The defense rested its case after one last question.

Defense attorney: “Are you telling the truth this afternoon?”

Sconyers: “Yes. I swear to God.”

