Judge dismisses suit by Perdue pushing election fraud claims

By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA - A Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue that alleged fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state’s most populous county during the 2020 general election.

Perdue filed the lawsuit in December a few days after he announced that he would be challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.

Among other things, the suit sought access to examine absentee ballots, saying that would allow them to prove that there had been fraud in Fulton County.

Perdue said the ruling is “another example of how the establishment continues to cover up what happened in 2020″ and vowed to appeal.

Meanwhile, campaign reports showed earlier this week that Perdue raised $2.3 million in the three months that ended April 30. That’s behind the $2.7 million Kemp raised in 26 days following the April 4 end of the Georgia legislative session.

ATLANTA: A judge dismissed One America News Network from a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers after the two sides reached a settlement. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss said the network spread debunked claims that they introduced suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

