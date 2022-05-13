Hit-and-run crash injures 3 pedestrians on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run crash over the weekend injured three pedestrians, including a woman whose back was broken, according to her daughter.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Gordon Highway at Madrid Drive near Fort Gordon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Walking east on Gordon Highway, three people were escorting two other people to their car.

An eastbound vehicle suddenly struck three of the pedestrians, then fled the scene, according to deputies.

Two of the injured pedestrians were men, ages 50 and 52, and one was a 49-year-old woman, according to an accident report from deputies. All three were taken to a hospital.

The woman’s back was broken in the crash and she is almost paralyzed, her daughter told News 12, expressing frustration that the driver fed the scene. The men suffered various other injuries, the daughter said.

No description of the vehicle is available, but if you have information about the accident, you’re urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

