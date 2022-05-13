Gov. McMaster signs election reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has signed the election reform bill into law, according to a tweet posted from McMaster’s account.

This law will establish early in-person voting for South Carolinians and restrict voting by mail.

Gov. McMaster has signed the election reform bill into law to establish early, in-person voting in SC and restrict voting by mail. House and Senate came to a compromise on the bill this week after an earlier disagreement over the State Election Commission threatened to kill it ⬇️ https://t.co/F7zVsrQVQX — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) May 13, 2022

“It makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” McMaster said in the tweet.

McMaster says this bill will make elections more secure and protect South Carolina from election day “disasters” seen nationwide in 2020.

Previously, in-person absentee voting was set to begin on Monday, May 16, but due to changes in the law, early voting will begin Tuesday, May 31.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.