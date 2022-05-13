Ga. man challenges eligibility of 13,600 voters in Forsyth County

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is challenging the eligibility of more than 13,000 registered voters in his county in the northern part of the state.

Frank Schneider on Tuesday filed the challenge with county election officials his week, news outlets reported.

He said he compared Forsyth County’s voter rolls with the U.S. Postal Service’s national change-of-address database and found that 13,609 have an address that’s different than the one listed on their voter registration.

Georgia law empowers any voter in a county or municipality to challenge the qualifications of anyone else on the voter rolls.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.