Former Ga. official to hand over $128,000 to end ethics saga

Ex-Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine
Ex-Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state ethics officials have agreed to drop their campaign finance case against former state Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine.

In exchange, Oxendine will hand over $128,000 remaining from his 2010 campaign for governor without admitting wrongdoing.

MORE | Judge dismisses suit by Perdue pushing election fraud claims

The settlement approved Thursday by the state ethics commission ends a yearslong struggle over whether Oxendine broke state law by using campaign donations to buy a house, lease cars and join a private club.

Some ethics commissioners said they’re unhappy Oxendine didn’t admit fault.

But lawyers say Oxendine could have used up all the remaining money paying legal fees to fight the case.

