Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Scattered showers and storms today. Isolated storms possible each afternoon this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with warmer lows in the low 60s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms last Friday will return to the CSRA today bringing the risk for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances looks highest in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out. Afternoons highs will stay below normal in the mid to upper 70s thanks to clouds sticking around most of the day. Winds will be out of the NE between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Saturday will be down near 60. Most of the day Saturday should remain dry, but an isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. I would keep outdoor plans. Saturday afternoon highs will be warmer in the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks warmer with afternoon temps near 90. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon-evening. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Getting hot, hot, hot next week! Afternoon highs are expected to hit the low to mid-90s Monday through Thursday next week. Isolated storms are possible Monday as a front approaches the region, but the rest of next workweek is trending hot and dry. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem
Madison Cooksey
New developments on local teacher arrested in sexual battery
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms Friday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Getting Hot
Iso. Showers/Storms Today, Warm Weekend
Scattered showers and storms Friday
Scattered showers and storms Friday
Morning Jog
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong