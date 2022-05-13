Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Scattered showers and storms through this evening. Isolated storms possible each afternoon this weekend.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shower and storm chances will stick with us through this evening with a much drier outlook overnight into tomorrow. Morning lows Saturday will be down near 60.

Most of the day Saturday should remain dry, but an isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. I would keep outdoor plans. Saturday afternoon highs will be warmer in the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks warmer with afternoon temps near 90. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon-evening. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Getting hot, hot, hot next week! Afternoon highs are expected to hit the low to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday of next week with mid to upper-90s likely Wednesday into the weekend. Isolated storms are possible Monday as a front approaches the region, but the rest of next workweek is trending hot and dry. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

