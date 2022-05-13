Submit Photos/Videos
Bruins back home, beat Hurricanes 5-2 to force 7th game

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask(MGN Online / Ed Clemente)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Boston Bruins past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots for Boston. Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes. Carolina has won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6. The home team has won all six games in the series so far. Carolina will host Game 7 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

