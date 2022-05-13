Augusta University graduates prepare for their next chapter in life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Augusta University completed a major milestone; graduating with their college degree.

People from all walks of life got to celebrate. They completed a new chapter in life some do not get to walk.

“I am blessed. I’m excited. I’m nervous,” said Sontonia Browner, social work graduate.

Lauren Wheeler, cybersecurity graduate said: “It means the world. The fact I get to graduate on time.”

A day full of pride, happiness, and some tears. For some graduates, today is monumental. Wheeler was named 2022 Top Cybersecurity Student at AU and says her dad is her inspiration.

“I always wanted to be the one to fix things for myself around my own house,” she said.

Browner is getting her degree in social work and says doctors told her parents she wouldn’t make it past the age of 16.

“I gotta thank the Man upstairs for just allowing me to be here,” she said. “I want to be an advocate for people like myself. I have a learning disability, and I also have heart condition.”

Nevertheless, with hard work and dedication comes adversity. Both graduates beat the odds to inspire the next generation.

“They put us in a box, so I want to be that voice to speak out,” said Browner.

