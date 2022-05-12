Submit Photos/Videos
Restoring the De L’aigle House ‘is like a dream come true’

By Will Volk
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a house packed full of history right near downtown Augusta on Greene Street.

The De L’aigle House has sat empty for almost 10 years. Well, except for a friendly ghost who supposedly still lives there.

Now the building is re-opening as an antique store.

We met with a descendent of the woman who built it back in 1873.

“This is like a dream come true,” said Kevin De L’aigle, descendant of Mary Clark De L’aigle.

Walking through this door again is a dream come true for his family’s old home is getting new life.

“There’s so much history here. It means so much to our family to see this building preserved and for it to be here to be enjoyed by future generations,” he said.

The house has been on Greene Street for nearly 150 years.

It’s where the loser of Augusta’s last duel lost his life. It’s been a private home, a place for boarders... It’s even been home to Augusta’s DA’s office. But for the last decade, it’s sat empty.

“Even at one point, it was going to be torn down, so we’re so happy somebody bought the house who’s able to turn it into a business that will bring a lot of people downtown and bring some life back to the house,” said De L’aigle.

It’s taking on new life as an antique store. The idea is to display all these historic items in a historic setting.

“We’re gonna just fill this place with vendors and have as many people as possible and have beautiful objects that’ll all be for sale,” he said.

He also thinks it’ll be a place that can hold events and give people a glimpse into Augusta’s past. He’s thrilled, and it won’t be much longer before people walk through this door again.

De L’aigle says they still have a few months of work left to do before it’s finished, but the store officially opens Saturday. The grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“To be here during this kind of renaissance of the building and to be a part of it is just like a dream come true,” he said.

