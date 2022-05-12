Submit Photos/Videos
Pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem

(Source: Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was killed by a train Thursday afternoon in Harlem.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins said around 4:45 p.m. that he was on his way to the scene in the area of North Hicks Street west of Barrett Street near Sawdust Road.

Although the incident is under the jurisdiction of the Harlem Police Department, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with traffic control.

Deputies said the victim was a female who was walking on the CSX tracks.

