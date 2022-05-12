One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday afternoon in Warrenville.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Durden Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken to a hospital.

It was unknown Thursday afternoon whether the wound was the result of a crime or an accident

