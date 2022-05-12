Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday afternoon in Warrenville.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Durden Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Bomb scare brings big response at Aiken County gas station

One person was taken to a hospital.

It was unknown Thursday afternoon whether the wound was the result of a crime or an accident

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Dave & Buster's
Augusta’s new Dave & Buster’s opening weeks earlier than expected
102 Tanglewood Drive
Trenton man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
Patricia Dent and Pamela Briggs
‘A big part of me is gone’: Twin shares shock over Trenton slaying
Barton Chapel Elementary
Child brings gun to elementary school in Augusta

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Pedestrian killed by train near Sawdust Road in Harlem
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Bomb scare brings big response at Aiken County gas station
Gas pump
CSRA gas prices could keep rising until mid-June, experts warn
Stephen Wright
Jackson man arrested after woman doused with gas, threatened