One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRENVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday afternoon in Warrenville.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Durden Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
One person was taken to a hospital.
It was unknown Thursday afternoon whether the wound was the result of a crime or an accident
