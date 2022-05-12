Local foster parent shares the importance of finding kids a place to call home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s National Foster Care Month. It is a time to acknowledge the more than 400,000 kids across the U.S. in the foster care system.

In the latest data for the 2-state, numbers show nearly 12,00 kids in foster care in Georgia and nearly 4,000 in South Carolina.

But there are local efforts underway to get those numbers down.

We talked to a local nonprofit and a foster parent about the importance of finding kids in our area a permanent home.

“There’s always need for kids to be in good safe homes, with good families,” said Jeremy Moyer, foster parent.

Moyer and his wife have been foster parents for the past eight years and have housed around five kids. For him, it’s been a major part of his entire life.

“My parents did foster care when I was growing up, so as a little kid, we had kids in and out of our house. My mom and dad always said if we had the ability to help another kid, we should do that,” he said.

It’s a commitment for love and help which has led him to adopt a child he started housing four years ago. But as the saying goes: ‘it takes a village.’

Terri Jenkins, regional manager, National Youth Advocate Program said: “There are so many children in foster care that there- and not enough foster parents. We are having to house some foster children in hotels because we have no parents that will take them.”

The nonprofit thrives through volunteers, but she says with the number of foster kids, especially on the rise in Georgia -- awareness is key.

“It doesn’t really take a lot, you know? Being a foster parent is just like taking care of your own kids,” said Jenkins.

Moyer said: “If you have the ability or the space to take a kid into your home, please consider it, please think about doing it, because the need is so great.”

The National Youth Advocate Program provides physical as well as mental health resources, but there are a number of organizations in Augusta and Aiken that need help.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.