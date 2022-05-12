Jackson man arrested after woman doused with gas, threatened

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and threatening to set her and her house on fire.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday to 324 Goodman Road to investigate a report of an assault.

Deputies found the victim distraught and covered in gasoline.

She said she’d found the suspect, Stephen Wright, 51, of Jackson, lying across the bed as she entered the residence to fix up the property, which she bought from her deceased aunt.

She stated that Wright became extremely agitated once she asked him to help her bond a shared acquaintance out of Edgefield County jail.

She told Wright to get out of her house, deputies reported.

He walked out the front door and returned with a container of gasoline, which he poured on her and inside the living room, threatening to kill her and burn down the house, deputies reported.

The victim said she ran onto the porch and was slapped and punched in the face several times, with Wright grabbing her by the hair and tossing her onto the ground, then kicking her in the back several times, deputies reported.

A witness overheard the commotion and stopped the attack, with Wright fleeing the scene, according to deputies.

Wright was apprehended with help from the sheriff’s bloodhound tracking team.

He was booked into Aiken County jail on charges of kidnapping, willful and malicious attempts to burn, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and other vehicular and drug offenses.

A soft lockdown Wednesday at nearby Redcliffe Elementary School coincided with the manhunt for Wright

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.