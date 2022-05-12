Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Bomb scare brings big response at Aiken County gas station

Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a large law enforcement and firefighter response this afternoon at a gas station to check out a suspicious vehicle.

Around 2:40 p.m., authorities were asked to respond to a gas station at 249 Edgefield Road outside North Augusta.

MORE | Tracking ambulance response times in Richmond County

They were called to check out a suspicious gray Honda CRV in the parking lot.

There were rumors at the scene that the unattended vehicle had a bomb in it, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

“We treat all threats a credible until proven otherwise,” said Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah.

Crews quickly worked to evacuate the building and parking lot.

There are road closures around the scene, so drivers should avoid the area.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was sent to the scene to assist.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Dave & Buster's
Augusta’s new Dave & Buster’s opening weeks earlier than expected
102 Tanglewood Drive
Trenton man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
Patricia Dent and Pamela Briggs
‘A big part of me is gone’: Twin shares shock over Trenton slaying
Barton Chapel Elementary
Child brings gun to elementary school in Augusta

Latest News

WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Gas pump
CSRA gas prices could keep rising until mid-June, experts warn
Stephen Wright
Jackson man arrested after woman doused with gas, threatened
Rally at South Carolina State House for victims of sexual assault.
Sexual assault survivors, others rally at South Carolina State House