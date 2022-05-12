Bomb scare brings big response at Aiken County gas station

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a large law enforcement and firefighter response this afternoon at a gas station to check out a suspicious vehicle.

Around 2:40 p.m., authorities were asked to respond to a gas station at 249 Edgefield Road outside North Augusta.

They were called to check out a suspicious gray Honda CRV in the parking lot.

There were rumors at the scene that the unattended vehicle had a bomb in it, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

“We treat all threats a credible until proven otherwise,” said Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah.

Crews quickly worked to evacuate the building and parking lot.

There are road closures around the scene, so drivers should avoid the area.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was sent to the scene to assist.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.