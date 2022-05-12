Submit Photos/Videos
Deadlines approaching for SC primary voter registration

(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Voters have only a few days left to register to vote or update registration ahead of the South Carolina Primary election on June 14.

You can register online before midnight on May 15 in order to vote in the primary.

You can also register by visiting your county voter registration office, but the deadline for in-person voter registration is Friday, May 13. To register in person, download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org.

Other ways to complete and return the form to your county voter registration and elections office:

  • By mail, (postmarked by May 16, 2022)
  • By fax (received by May 15, 2022)
  • By email attachment (received by May 15, 2022)

If you’ve moved, you must make sure you update your registration and register in your new county by the deadline as well.

