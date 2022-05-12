Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

A few more clouds today will keep high temperatures below average with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be steady out of the north-northeast between 10-15 mph. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon into tonight, but we should stay mostly dry during the day.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms last Friday will return to the CSRA this Friday bringing the risk for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances looks highest in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out. Afternoons highs will stay below normal in the mid-70s thanks to clouds sticking around most of the day. Winds will be out of the ENE between 5-10 mph.

A few remaining showers look possible for Saturday morning, but most of the day looks dry across the CSRA. Saturday afternoon highs will be warmer in the middle 80s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Sunday looks mostly dry and warmer with afternoon temps near 90. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Getting hot, hot, hot next week! Afternoon highs are expected to hit the low to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday next week. Isolated storms are possible Monday as a front approaches the region. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

