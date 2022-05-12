Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated shower is possible this afternoon into tonight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight and keep out lows warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms last Friday will return to the CSRA this Friday bringing the risk for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances looks highest in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out. Afternoons highs will stay below normal in the mid-70s thanks to clouds sticking around most of the day. Winds will be out of the NE between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Saturday will be down near 60. Most of the day Saturday should remain dry, but an isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. I would keep outdoor plans. Saturday afternoon highs will be warmer in the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks warmer with afternoon temps near 90. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon-evening. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Getting hot, hot, hot next week! Afternoon highs are expected to hit the low to mid-90s Monday through Thursday next week. Isolated storms are possible Monday as a front approaches the region, but the rest of next workweek is trending hot and dry. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

