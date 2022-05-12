Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Arcia’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves over Red Sox 5-3

Atlanta Braves' Travis Demeritte (48) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the...
Atlanta Braves' Travis Demeritte (48) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Arcia lined his first homer of the season over the left-field wall off Ryan Brasier with one out in the ninth for his third hit of the game.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and catcher Kevin Plawecki were ejected by plate umpire Adam Beck after he called strike three on Plawecki with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth with the scored tied at 3. The full-count pitch from Collin McHugh appeared to be low.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu poses on the red carpet before first round of...
Panthers agree to deal with 6th overall pick Ikem Ekwonu
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Austin Riley first of 4 champion Braves to go to arbitration
Georgia quarterback
NIL expert predicts $50,000 minimum pay for Power 5 players
Eli Manning and Citizen Watch Company to support National Merit Scholarship Program
‘ManningCast’ comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast