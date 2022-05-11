What the Tech: Creating a QR code to log onto internet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sharing Wi-Fi passwords with someone visiting your home can be challenging, especially if you use a difficult and safe internet password.

But there’s an easy way to do this, and it’ll impress your friends with how tech-savvy you are.

If you have someone visiting your home, one of the first things they’ll ask is ‘what’s your Wi-Fi password?’, and if you have a long password, it can be a challenge.

But this solution is not only helpful, but it’s also pretty cool.

Most Airbnb hosts will jot down the Wi-Fi network and password and leave it on a piece of paper tacked onto the fridge.

Sometimes you have to enter and re-enter the password until you get it right. Instead, create a QR code with the network name and password. You can use any free QR code generators you can find on the web.

You can create codes for sharing nearly anything. Choose ‘Wi-Fi QR code’. All you need to do from here is add the network’s name and the password. The QR-code generator will now create a unique code. Print it out. Any size will do.

If you’re an Airbnb host, place it near the entrance or on the fridge. For overnight guests, make it look nice and put it in the guest room.

When a guest needs to log on, they point their phone at the QR code, and automatically logs them in. Best of all, QR codes work with all phones, androids, iPhones, and tablets.

It won’t be helpful for connecting laptops or gaming systems or something without a camera. So you’ll probably want to print out the password and add it to the sheet.

