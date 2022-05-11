Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

What the Tech: Creating a QR code to log onto internet

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sharing Wi-Fi passwords with someone visiting your home can be challenging, especially if you use a difficult and safe internet password.

But there’s an easy way to do this, and it’ll impress your friends with how tech-savvy you are.

If you have someone visiting your home, one of the first things they’ll ask is ‘what’s your Wi-Fi password?’, and if you have a long password, it can be a challenge.

But this solution is not only helpful, but it’s also pretty cool.

MORE | What the Tech: How much is your collection worth?

Most Airbnb hosts will jot down the Wi-Fi network and password and leave it on a piece of paper tacked onto the fridge.

Sometimes you have to enter and re-enter the password until you get it right. Instead, create a QR code with the network name and password. You can use any free QR code generators you can find on the web.

You can create codes for sharing nearly anything. Choose ‘Wi-Fi QR code’. All you need to do from here is add the network’s name and the password. The QR-code generator will now create a unique code. Print it out. Any size will do.

MORE | What the Tech: Looking for lifehacks? Deepstash is for you

If you’re an Airbnb host, place it near the entrance or on the fridge. For overnight guests, make it look nice and put it in the guest room.

When a guest needs to log on, they point their phone at the QR code, and automatically logs them in. Best of all, QR codes work with all phones, androids, iPhones, and tablets.

It won’t be helpful for connecting laptops or gaming systems or something without a camera. So you’ll probably want to print out the password and add it to the sheet.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Gold Cross EMS
Tracking ambulance response times in Richmond County
Tracking ambulance response times in Richmond County
Tracking ambulance response times in Richmond County
Peoria Police use crime scene tape to block off a section of West Wiswall Street
How Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is using data to curb crime
How Richmond County is using data to curb crime
How Richmond County is using data to curb crime
Lincoln Davitte died earlier this year, but did DFCS do enough to try and prevent his death?...
Prosecution rests case in slaying of Columbia County toddler