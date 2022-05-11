Voters here, elsewhere flocking to cast ballots early

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the second week of early voting continues for Georgia’s 2022 primary election, voters are turning out in record numbers across the state.

And the high response is carrying over into Richmond County, which has already seen more than twice the number of early in-person voters than at this point in the 2020 primary.

Through May 10, more than 250,000 people have voted early in Georgia — a 239% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 160% increase in the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election.

Richmond County through May 10 has seen 2,318 early in-person voters, compared to 1,037 through the end of the second week of early voting in the 2020 primary and 1,667 in 2018.

This year’s early voters in Richmond County include 1,832 Democrats, 462 Republicans and 24 nonpartisan voters.

Columbia County has seen 3,378 early in-person voters so far, including 2,429 Republican voters, 909 Democrats and 40 nonpartisan voters.

In Richmond County, early voting continues through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Beazley Room at the Augusta Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street.

Then there will be early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at that location as well as the Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463-A Golden Camp Road; Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road; and Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road.

There will be early voting next week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at those community centers as well as in the Beazley Room.

This week’s early voting in Columbia County is taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Building G3 of the Columbia County Government Complex in Evans and at the former Euchee Creek Library.

“The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

While reports of lines have been minimal thus far, early voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of early voting next week.

Statewide turnout numbers through May 10:

Total turnout: 254,556

Early in-person: 234,893

Absentee: 19,663

Republican: 146,425

Democratic: 106,188

Nonpartisan: 1,943

