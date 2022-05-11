Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He said Sunday, March 13, 2022, he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a football announcer when his playing career ends.

That announcement was made Tuesday by Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch on an investor call. Brady had announced his retirement at the end of last season, but later renounced it and said he was going to play at least another season as the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback. Signing the seven-time Super Bowl champion was a coup for Fox after its top football announcing team, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, recently left for ESPN.

Murdoch says it’s up to Brady when he decides to retire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu poses on the red carpet before first round of...
Panthers agree to deal with 6th overall pick Ikem Ekwonu
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Austin Riley first of 4 champion Braves to go to arbitration
Georgia quarterback
NIL expert predicts $50,000 minimum pay for Power 5 players
Eli Manning and Citizen Watch Company to support National Merit Scholarship Program
‘ManningCast’ comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast
Nickelodeon booth at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention...
Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game