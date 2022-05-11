Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) – Angelina Jones, 14, died three days after jumping from a moving vehicle in Michigan on April 17, WTVG reports.

Southgate Police said Jones and her mother got into an argument before the teen jumped out of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Jones was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries three days later.

“I don’t even know how to describe it, how hard it is to realize that she’s gone,” said Dawn Pease, Angeline Jones’ great-aunt.

Jones’ mother had recently picked her up from her father’s house when the two got into an argument, according to Pease.

“For whatever reason, she jumped out the car,” Pease said.

Pease said Jones’ mother stopped immediately and went to her daughter in the middle of the road.

“She was afraid [her daughter] was going to get hit by a car,” Pease said. “Thankfully, nobody hit her.”

During the investigation, police arrested Jones’ mother for suspicion of operating under the influence. She was released pending toxicology results.

“This is just a horrible thing, and nobody intended this,” Pease said. “My niece loved her daughter more than life itself. She would have jumped out of the car if she could have.”

Investigators with Southgate Police said they are still waiting on results from the toxicology report and no charges have been filed.

