Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Spherion staffing in Augusta hiring for more than 200 jobs

Fist bump
Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spherion Staffing in Augusta said it’s hiring for more than 200 jobs, including material handlers, forklift operators and assembly technicians.

The jobs are at manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in Columbia County. The first-, second- and third-shift entry-level positions have starting wages from $15 to $17.50 per hour.

MORE | New Dave & Buster's in Augusta hiring for 170 jobs

Spherion is also offering a $50 referral bonus for existing employees who refer someone to the job.

“Many businesses are ramping up for the summer, and it is fantastic to be part of the surge in hiring,” said Angela Swarts, franchise owner of Spherion Staffing Augusta.

People interested in applying can visit https://www.spherion.com/apply/75751 or call 706-868-0911.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds to start going out this week
Dave & Buster's
Augusta’s new Dave & Busters opening weeks earlier than expected
Experts believe costs could continue to climb through Memorial Day as summer road trip season...
Local gasoline prices soar as U.S. sets new record high
Phone call.
Georgia one of worst states for working moms