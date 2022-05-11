Spherion staffing in Augusta hiring for more than 200 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spherion Staffing in Augusta said it’s hiring for more than 200 jobs, including material handlers, forklift operators and assembly technicians.

The jobs are at manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in Columbia County. The first-, second- and third-shift entry-level positions have starting wages from $15 to $17.50 per hour.

Spherion is also offering a $50 referral bonus for existing employees who refer someone to the job.

“Many businesses are ramping up for the summer, and it is fantastic to be part of the surge in hiring,” said Angela Swarts, franchise owner of Spherion Staffing Augusta.

People interested in applying can visit https://www.spherion.com/apply/75751 or call 706-868-0911.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.