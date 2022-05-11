Submit Photos/Videos
Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game

Nickelodeon booth at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention...
Nickelodeon booth at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.(Source: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
(AP) - The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Broncos and Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon.

The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+. Nickelodeon has had success with its youth-oriented telecasts during wild-card weekend alongside the NFL broadcast on CBS. This season, that collaboration will shift to the regular season and Christmas Day.

It’s expected to be part of a holiday tripleheader.

