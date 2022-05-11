Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. lawmakers send transgender sports bill to governor

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(Gray)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA - The South Carolina Senate has agreed to come back in special session later this year to take up abortion bills to respond to the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban the procedure.

Meanwhile, lawmakers sent to the governor a bill requiring student athletes in the state to compete in sports based on their gender assigned at birth. In a vote Tuesday the House voted to agree with Senate changes to the Save Women’s Sports Act.

As far as the special session, Republicans rejected a request by Democrats to include a bill that would make South Carolina the 49th state to approve a hate crimes law. That bill will die if not approved before the end of the General Assembly’s regular session Thursday.

The special session resolution now goes to the House.

South Carolina lawmakers appeared to be taking a pause on major abortion legislation this year, but that was before the draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling was leaked.

Also in the news ...

POLITICS: Rep. Davey Hiott, R-Pickens, was elected as the new South Carolina House majority leader Tuesday. He succeeds the outgoing Rep. Gary Simrill who decided not to run for re-election. Hiott will officially take over the position starting Thursday at 5 p.m.

